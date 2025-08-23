French Almond Cake (Amandier)
A moist almond flour cake that's naturally gluten-free and deeply nutty.
If you’re searching for an easy French dessert that feels elegant but requires no pastry chef skills, the French Almond Cake (Amandier) is a must-bake. This moist almond flour cake is naturally gluten-free, deeply nutty, and delicately flavored with orange zest.
It’s a classic French cake recipe to impress guests, or a simple treat to enjoy with coffee or tea on your own.
