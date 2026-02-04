Welcome back to my monthly gazette, dear friends. Each month, I share here a personal round up of the past weeks to give you a glimpse into my French life. I also share links I love and seasonal recipe inspirations. Feel free to let me know in the comments if you enjoy this monthly gazette, and perhaps what you would like to read about next month.

It’s very difficult for me to get too personal on here, even after all these years. Despite having a blog, releasing a book, running social media accounts and a Substack, I still find it hard to be truly open like many other creators may be. I am still very much an introvert. That said - and as some of you may already know - my family dealt with the very sudden and completely unexpected loss over Christmas, of my father. A big part of me moving back to France, was reconnecting with my family. After years away in Finland, Australia, the east of France and over a decade in Canada, I had missed a lot. Luckily, I moved back to France in 2022. I am grateful for the past 4 years of living practically down the street from my parents, and getting to see them several times per week. Finding inspiration is proving to be more difficult than I had anticipated these days. Food reminds me a lot of my dad. Something as simple as a cheese plate at the end of a meal, instantly brings memories of our little dog Sophie sitting like a statue next to him, waiting for her ceremonial piece of hard mountain cheese to be gifted to her, under the table. An absolute tradition from the day we arrived. All this to say, I apologize if I’ve seemed or felt a little distant lately.

Our hometown Lorient on Christmas Day.

Weather wise, things couldn’t be less motivating if they tried - aside from the miracle Christmas Day snowfall we had. Of only a few millimeters, of course. Regardless, we woke up to a white dusting over the grass, trees and homes, for the first time in about 15yrs! It was truly picturesque and not something I will ever be used to seeing here in my part of Brittany. It was truly like a postcard.

But that was quickly followed by rain. Lots of rain. In fact, it hasn’t stopped raining for a single day throughout January that I can recall. Marc has a particular distaste for rain and has been heard claiming (more than once) that he’d rather be back in Niagara for winter, despite -20°C to -30°C temps and several feet of snow. I almost tend to agree. Almost!

A rare walk to enjoy the sunset on the beach this month, between rainy days.

On a more positive note, Marc finally received his French citizenship! A year of seemingly endless pages of paperwork, bureaucratic nightmares, testing, fees, interviews and waiting has finally come to an end, and Marc is officially a Franco-Canadian.

Since I myself became a Canadian citizen in 2024, we’re now both officially Franco-Canadians. After years of worrying about visas, work permits, and expiration dates (whether we were in Canada or France) and even enduring periods of separation while waiting for visa renewals, the fact that we’ll never have to face that uncertainty again feels incredibly freeing. It’s such a huge relief, and a real milestone for us.

Now, Marc seems to be waiting with bated breath to finally sing La Marseillaise (the French national anthem) for the first time as a French. He’s been singing this song for years in our home, and even when walking thru the streets. He loves it. But now, he’s been holding it back for the right occasion, which I suspect might be for the first match of France in this summer’s World Cup. Unless he has his naturalization ceremony beforehand, of course. These are supposed to happen once a year in our hometown, and we’re excited to know the date.

Leave a comment

Seasonal produce at the market this week.

Market stalls have been full despite the endless rain, with plenty of root vegetables (so I’ve been eating both butternut and potiron soup, non-stop), Brussels sprouts and carrots. We’re also enjoying the last few weeks of Coquilles St Jacques (Scallops) season here in Brittany. Our area of France is a seafood haven, and for a few short months every winter, we are blessed with copious amounts of Freshly caught scallops, at prices that just can’t be beat. In fact, just the other night my mom made us all a delicious pasta with scallops and shrimps – in butter sauce, of course!

And this week? It’s la Chandeleur! Historically considered a Christian feast day, it marks the event of baby Jesus being presented at the temple by his parents. This week in France, many consider it simply a time to eat crêpes – which is odd, as crêpes are eaten all the time, regardless. But an excuse to eat more of them, nonetheless.

So this year, Marc decided to try his hand at making crêpes for the very first time. And honestly? Not bad for a debut. The shape was on point: round, thin, almost photogenic. The color, though… that’s where we started to get suspicious. Pale. Very pale. And the texture? Not quite as tender as we’d hoped.

This was despite butter and a little sugar in the batter, plus butter in the pan. Still, no golden freckles, no gentle caramelization, no cozy brown edges. Flavor-wise, they were okay. After a bit of detective work, he confessed the culprit was likely the flour: a new type he used from the local mill. Best for bread or pizza dough. Ideal for crêpes? Apparently not.

Moral of the story: if you like your crêpes with a little color and that lovely caramelized edge (and who doesn’t?), go for a softer flour—cake or pastry flour, T45—rather than a harder, high protein one like bread flour, or T65.

Whether or not you’ll be indulging in crêpes, I hope February will treat you all well.

Did some relaxing baking last weekend... a batch of Chocolate Chip Cookies and my Pear Walnut Tart.

(Cookie Recipe + Pear Walnut Tart recipe)

Next week, we have a little weekend getaway planned in Paris to see our Canadian friends who are visiting. After January, which felt like the most challenging month of my life, slipping away for a few nights and changing scenery feels much needed. We’re hoping to fit in quite a few stops over two full days, and I can’t wait to share the adventure with you soon.

What to cook in February?

February sits right in the heart of winter, and Brittany can feel especially grey (oh, that rain!). So I’ve put together 12 seasonal, soul-soothing recipes designed to feel like a warm hug at the end of a long day. Think comforting stews, cozy bowls of soup, and a bright, citrus-kissed cake to bake over the weekend. And of course, I couldn’t forget a few chocolatey treats for Valentine’s Day.

In case you missed it…

Here are the recipes that were shared in January on the blog and here on Substack.