If you’ve ever dreamed of cooking like you’re in the South of France, but without complicated techniques, this Provençal pork stew is exactly the kind of recipe you’re looking for.

It’s rustic, deeply flavorful, and built on simple ingredients: tomatoes, garlic, herbs, olive oil, olives and tender pork. This is the kind of dish French home cooks make on repeat - no fuss, just real food.

Link to recipe

📑From the archives: More Rustic French stews to try

Latest Substack posts…