Easy Provençal Pork Stew
A Rustic French Pork Stew, Bursting with Tomatoes, Peppers & Herbs de Provence
If you’ve ever dreamed of cooking like you’re in the South of France, but without complicated techniques, this Provençal pork stew is exactly the kind of recipe you’re looking for.
It’s rustic, deeply flavorful, and built on simple ingredients: tomatoes, garlic, herbs, olive oil, olives and tender pork. This is the kind of dish French home cooks make on repeat - no fuss, just real food.
📑From the archives: More Rustic French stews to try
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