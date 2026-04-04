If you’re looking for a simple and fun French treat to bake, these palmier cookies are the answer! Made with just three basic ingredients (puff pastry, sugar and cinnamon), they are crisp, buttery, caramelized, and irresistibly flaky. Also known as elephant ear cookies, this classic French pastry is perfect for beginners and comes together in minutes.

Link to recipe

📑From the archives: more French Desserts and Cookies to try

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