The cozy months are just around the corner, and there’s no better time to savor the abundance of fresh apples coming into season. Here in Brittany, we take our apples seriously — you could even say we’re a little obsessed!

So, I’ve gathered all my favorite apple recipes for you on the blog, so you can make the very best of the season.

Whether you prefer them tart or sweet, crisp or juicy, apples are an incredibly versatile ingredient that shine in both sweet and savory creations. French cuisine celebrates this versatility beautifully, with recipes ranging from rustic apple cakes and the iconic Tarte Tatin, to traditional regional meat dishes enriched with the apple’s natural sweetness.

Happy cooking — and bon appétit! 🍎

Link to recipe roundup