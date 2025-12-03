Happy December!

Here we are, the last stretch of 2025. Can you believe it? I definitely can’t.

We’ve just come back from a wonderful weekend getaway in the Loire Valley. Since moving back to France more than three years ago, Marc and I have made it a tradition to escape to this beautiful region in late fall. It’s conveniently just a four hour drive from Brittany, yet far enough away to give us the change of scenery we crave. Forget rustic Breton villages, Loire Valley is all about its elegant bourgeois towns like Saumur, Blois and Amboise, and of course its incredible collection of castles.

The area is huge, with more than a hundred châteaux to explore, so you really do need more than a few weekends to make a dent. Two years ago, we visited Chenonceau, Chambord, and Cheverny; last year it was Saumur, Villandry, and Azay-Le-Rideau.

This year we based ourselves in the city of Loches to visit its famous Cité Royale, Chateau d’Amboise, and the Château du Clos Lucé. The weather stayed grey and wet all weekend, but we didn’t mind as most of our time was spent wandering through the castles anyway.

I especially loved visiting the Clos Lucé, which was Leonardo da Vinci’s last home and also where he passed away. This smallish castle has a Tuscan vibe, likely instilled by da Vinci’s Italian roots I imagine. It showcases his workshop where he spent days and days drawing, creating his inventions and a quaint cabinet of curiosity as well. Nearby, in Chapelle Saint Hubert near the Amboise Castle, we were able to see his tomb.

Honestly, visiting the Loire Valley in late November or early December is perfect. It’s the off-season, so the crowds disappear, and the châteaux are dressed in holiday decorations that add such charm and whimsy to the experience. It was the perfect introduction to the Holiday season.

What to cook in December?

December is packed with cooking and baking. So many delicious things that it can start to feel like a race! I’m always excited to try new recipes, but I also have a roster of holiday favorites I return to year after year.

So today, I’m sharing the 12 recipes I refuse to miss this month… and I think you’ll want to make them too!

Classic French Salmon Rillettes. Made with both poached as well as smoked salmon, these salmon rillettes are an easy-to-make yet elegant spread, with big flavor! They deliver a chunky texture with a rich smoky taste from the salmon, smoothness from crème fraiche and fresh citrusy notes from lemon, dill and pink peppercorns. Serve them at your next dinner party with bread and crackers! Gruyère Cheese Twists. Known as “Torsades au Fromage”, these Gruyère Cheese Twists are the perfect crowd pleasers to serve with the French apéro – the traditional pre-dinner drinks and snacks in France. Made of flaky puff pastry twisted with nutty Gruyère Cheese, they are quickly assembled and deliver big buttery and cheesy flavors. If you’re looking for a no-stress finger food recipe for your next get-together, this is the one! Gougères (French Cheese Puffs). Cheesy, crisp, and airy, Gougères are impossible to stop at just one! Originating from Burgundy, these French savory cheese puffs are typically served warm to accompany wine tastings in France – but there’s little wonder as to why they’re so beloved across the country. Served as appetizers or as part of a cheese platter, they are ideal for the Holidays as they’re easy to make and sure to impress your guests. Creamy Chestnut Soup. This creamy chestnut soup, or “Soupe Aux Marrons” is my favorite Christmas Eve starter. Fresh chestnuts are simmered in an aromatic broth and then pureed until smooth, creating a luxuriously thick, creamy texture with the full-on sweet buttery taste of fresh chestnuts. This is a delicious starter to cozy up to and impress with over the Holiday season. Creamy Chicken & Mushroom Pie. This savory pie features two flaky sheets of puff pastry (homemade or store bought), encasing a creamy filling of mushrooms, bacon and chicken breast pieces, flavored with thyme and Dijon mustard. This is a wonderfully hearty dish, perfect for cold days. Braised Pork Loin with Prunes. If you’d like a taste of a Breton Christmas, this is your recipe! Slow-cooked in white wine, the pork absorbs a rich depth of flavor, beautifully enhanced by sweet onions and melt-in-your-mouth prunes. The result is a comforting dish bathed in a succulent, sweet-and-salty sauce that’s slightly syrupy. It’s a perfect choice for a cozy Sunday dinner, yet elegant enough to grace your holiday table as well.

Beer-Braised Spiced Pork Shanks. Another Breton favorite! This deliciously rustic recipe from Brittany combines staple ingredients from the region: pork, shallots and amber beer. Plump, bone-in pork shanks are slowly braised in amber beer with spices, until fall-off-the-bone tender and incredibly fragrant. This is a robust, hearty dish to comfort the soul during Winter. Roasted Brussels Sprout Gratin. This Roasted Brussels Sprouts Gruyère Gratin is an elegant yet cozy side dish to enjoy all throughout Winter. It features Brussels sprouts roasted until caramelized, coated in a rich creamy sauce laden with Gruyère cheese and finally baked until crisp and bubbly. This is a flavorful veggie-focused recipe that can be prepared in advance. Perfect for the Holidays or any chilly day, really! Green Beans Almondine. Green Beans Almondine – or Amandine in French – is a classic French side dish that’s quick, easy and elegant. Crisp green beans are tossed in brown butter with toasted almonds and shallots for a healthy-ish side that’s buttery, nutty and crunchy. It’s a great dish for the Holidays, or dinner any night of the week! French Pain d’Epices. Rye flour, a good amount of honey and a unique spice blend are the key components of a great Classic French Spiced Bread – also known as Pain d’Épices. This cross between a cake and a bread is a holiday staple in France. It can be found on most Christmas market stalls, sold in big slabs. It is also a favorite to make amongst home bakers as it is a really simple recipe that makes the house smell wonderful. This is a perfect crowd pleaser for the Holidays. Authentic Stollen. If you’re looking for the ultimate holiday treat, look no further than Stollen – a traditional European Christmas bread brimming with dried fruits, nuts and a luscious marzipan center. This rich, buttery loaf, dusted generously with powdered sugar, delivers festive flavors in every bite. Bring a touch of Old-World charm to your holiday table with this timeless classic! Chocolate Bûche de Noël. In France, a proper Christmas dinner wouldn’t be complete without the traditional Bûche de Noël. This wooden log look-a-like cake, traditionally made of a rolled-up Génoise cake frosted with Chocolate buttercream, is part of the official conclusion to a Christmas feast. A holiday ritual no one will pass on – even with an overfilled belly.

What recipes will you be making the month? Share them in the comments, I’d love to know!