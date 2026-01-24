Crêpes Suzette is one of the most iconic French desserts, featuring delicate, paper-thin crêpes bathed in a rich, buttery orange sauce with a hint of liqueur. Despite its glamorous reputation, this classic Crêpes Suzette recipe is surprisingly easy to make at home.

Traditionally finished with a dramatic flambé right at the table, this elegant dessert can be just as easily prepared ahead of time in your own kitchen. No restaurant theatrics required, just pure, citrusy, caramelized bliss.

Link to recipe

📑From the archives : Classic French desserts to try

Latest Substack Posts