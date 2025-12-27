A Table in France

A Table in France

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cindi Perry's avatar
Cindi Perry
2d

MUST TRY FOR ME

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Audrey Le Goff
Cindi Perry's avatar
Cindi Perry
19h

I agree it’s really cold here too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Audrey Le Goff · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture