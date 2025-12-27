Before we begin, I’d love to wish you all happy holidays. I hope your réveillon and Christmas Day were festive, delicious, and filled with moments shared with those you love. And if you spent this time away from loved ones, or if the holidays are tender or difficult for you, please know you’re especially in my thoughts.

Tous mes meilleurs vœux✨.

And now, onto today’s recipe…

This Creamy Leek and Potato Soup, known in French as Soupe Vichyssoise, is made with gently cooked leeks and potatoes, puréed until silky smooth and enriched with cream. Simple, elegant and deeply comforting, this classic French soup is perfect enjoyed warm on a chilly day, even though it’s traditionally served cold.

With just a handful of humble ingredients, this recipe proves that some of the most beloved dishes in French cooking are also the simplest.

📑From the archives : Easy and elegant French Soups

