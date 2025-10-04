If you love cozy comfort food with a touch of French flair, this is the one. This Creamy Chicken and Leek Pot Pie features a combination of creamy leeks, tender chicken, a creamy Dijon-spiked sauce and flaky puff pastry: pure heaven in a dish!
The recipe is simple, practical, and can easily be made ahead — perfect for family dinners, Sunday suppers, or using up leftover roast chicken.
Bon appétit!
October 2025 Gazette
Welcome back to my monthly gazette, my dear friends! Each month, I share here a personal round up of the past weeks to give you a glimpse into my French life. I also share links I love and seasonal recipe inspirations. Feel free to let me know in the comments if you enjoy this monthly gazette, and perhaps what you would like to read about next month!
Stuffed Crêpes with Béchamel, Ham and Mushrooms (Crêpes Fourrées)
In France, crêpes fourrées are more than just a meal - they’re a memory. If you grew up in a French household, you probably remember the thrill of finding them on the dinner table after a long school day. For us kids, they were pure comfort food… with their crisp edges, and creamy filling. For adults, they were a lifesaver. You can find boxes of them stacked high in the freezer section of most French supermarkets, and I dare you to find one French family that never relied on them during a busy week.
At the Table with Valentina Solfrini
Welcome to At the Table With, an interview series where I invite fellow French cooks and creatives—whether native or adopted—to join me at my table for conversations about all things related to French food and lifestyle. Together, through their voices and stories, we'll explore the many rich facets of French living—from Brittany to the French Riviera—and how locals savor everyday life: one meal, ritual, and moment at a time.
Le Pommé Breton
I feel like Brittany is having a real moment right now. Ten years ago, if you asked Americans (or even Parisians) where to vacation in France, the answers were predictable: the glamour of the French Riviera, the lavender fields of Provence, or maybe the vineyards of