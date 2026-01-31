Bonjour friends,

If you’ve been following me for a while, you know my deep love for classic, rustic French dishes. Coq au Vin - like Beef Bourguignon, Lamb Navarin, or Chicken Marengo - is one of those timeless recipes I’ve made countless times, whether for work, or for long, joyful meals with friends and family. They never disappoint. They always work. They always will.

These French dishes are generous, slow-cooked, and rooted in tradition. They ask for time, and that time is part of the magic. But every now and then, like with anything you love, you start craving something familiar yet new. Something a little lighter, a little faster, but without sacrificing what makes it special in the first place.

Enter: Coq au Vin Blanc Meatballs.

I’ve been craving those unmistakable flavors lately, but not the whole production of breaking down a chicken and committing to a long braise. So, I started thinking: how could I keep the soul of Coq au Vin, while taking a few smart shortcuts? The answer came together quickly: tender poultry, a creamy white wine sauce, smoky bacon, and earthy mushrooms… just in a different form.

I know how much many of you loved my Provençal meatballs recipe last year, and as my husband Marc always reminds me, meatballs are true crowd-pleasers (his excuse so I always make more). Swapping a whole chicken for quick, juicy meatballs felt like exactly what this dish needed: comforting, familiar, and effortlessly inviting.

Meatballs simmered in a creamy white wine sauce with bacon and mushrooms; this is a winter winner through and through. The kind of dish you bring to the table steaming hot, pour a glass of wine, and linger over just a little longer.

Bon appétit!

Onto the recipe

This recipe is a riff on my classic Coq Au Vin Blanc: simpler, faster, and with the deeply comforting appeal of meatballs instead of a whole chicken cut into pieces.