Crème Caramel is one of those timeless French desserts that feels elegant, yet is surprisingly simple to make at home. This baked custard, crowned with a layer of golden caramel, comes together with just a few ingredients: eggs, sugar, and milk (no cream, true to French tradition). The result is a dessert that’s silky smooth and delicately sweet – like straight out of a French bistro.

Also known in France as crème renversée (“turned-out cream”), this classic treat is ideal for entertaining because it must be prepared in advance and needs a night in the fridge to set. Whether you’re hosting a dinner party or searching for a show-stopping holiday dessert, Crème Caramel is a favorite that never disappoints.

