Crème Caramel is one of those timeless French desserts that feels elegant, yet is surprisingly simple to make at home. This baked custard, crowned with a layer of golden caramel, comes together with just a few ingredients: eggs, sugar, and milk (no cream, true to French tradition). The result is a dessert that’s silky smooth and delicately sweet – like straight out of a French bistro.
Also known in France as crème renversée (“turned-out cream”), this classic treat is ideal for entertaining because it must be prepared in advance and needs a night in the fridge to set. Whether you’re hosting a dinner party or searching for a show-stopping holiday dessert, Crème Caramel is a favorite that never disappoints.
At The Table with Rebecca Plotnick
Welcome to At the Table With, an interview series where I invite fellow French cooks and creatives—whether native or adopted—to join me at my table for conversations about all things related to French food and lifestyle. Together, through their voices and stories, we’ll explore the many rich facets of French living—from Brittany to the French Riviera—and how locals savor everyday life: one meal, ritual, and moment at a time.
Stuffed Crêpes with Béchamel, Ham and Mushrooms (Crêpes Fourrées)
In France, crêpes fourrées are more than just a meal - they’re a memory. If you grew up in a French household, you probably remember the thrill of finding them on the dinner table after a long school day. For us kids, they were pure comfort food… with their crisp edges, and creamy filling. For adults, they were a lifesaver. You can find boxes of them stacked high in the freezer section of most French supermarkets, and I dare you to find one French family that never relied on them during a busy week.