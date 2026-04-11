Bonjour! I hope you all had a beautiful Pâques (Easter), filled with good company and something delicious on the table. In France, Easter has always felt like the true beginning of spring: the markets slowly filling again, the days stretching just a little longer, everything becoming softer, lighter. We’re even having daylight until past 9pm now, which feels so good!

And yet… before we fully give in to asparagus, salads, and all things green, I wanted to share one last chocolatey moment with you. Because if there is one thing I will never give up with the passing seasons, it is chocolate!

This Chocolate pudding cake is one of those desserts that feels both simple and a little bit magical. I’m not one to exaggerate, but Marc (my husband, and a very reliable judge when it comes to dessert) told me it might be one of the best I’ve ever made. It’s deeply chocolatey without being heavy, with that perfect contrast we love in pudding cakes: a tender cake on top, and underneath, a soft, almost custard-like layer. He described it as “like the fudgiest brownie I’ve ever had.”

The secret is in the baking. We use a bain-marie, something very classic in French kitchens, which means baking the cake gently in a water bath. It’s a slower, softer heat that gives the cake its delicate texture. The result is somewhere between a gâteau and a soufflé: a slightly crackly top, and a creamy, spoonable base.

It’s the kind of dessert that feels a little bit elegant, but is actually very easy to make. The kind you bring to the table and everyone goes quiet for a moment.

It is a rich dessert, yes - but serve it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and suddenly it feels perfectly balanced. And when berries are in season, a handful of strawberries or blueberries on the side makes it feel light - almost spring-like.

In our house, leftovers are… uncommon. But if you do have some, it will keep in the fridge for a couple of days, and is just as lovely the next day. It even gets somewhat fudgier in the fridge.

A good, reliable chocolate dessert is a must in a cook’s repertoire, and I hope this recipe will become one of those for you.

Happy baking and bon appétit!

📚From the archives: French Desserts for Spring

Onto the recipe

I’ve made this pudding cake more than a few times now, and here are a few notes and tips I’m happy to share with you…