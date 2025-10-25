Bonjour à tous,

Welcome back to another cozy recipe!

I don’t know how things are where you are, but here it feels like we jumped straight from summer to full-on fall, overnight. One day it was bare feet and iced coffees, the next it was grey skies, rain, and the sudden urge to dig out my sweaters. As much as I miss summer’s lightness, I can’t help but embrace this shift, including heartier meals, and all the cozy rituals that come along with cooler weather. My husband, for one, is thrilled to see salads replaced with more comforting dishes on the table.

And then there’s the chestnut — the true taste of French fall. Sure, we often picture chestnuts roasting by the fire at Christmas, but here in France, they’re very much an autumn staple. You’ll find them everywhere: folded into savory dishes, swirled into desserts, or pureed into that sweet, silky crème de marrons that I love so much.

Which brings me to today’s recipe: a decadent Chocolate Chestnut Spread Cake, my little love letter to this classic French ingredient.

We’re in that beautiful in-between season: the holiday rush still a few weeks away, yet the air already carrying a hint of celebration. This cake fits perfectly into that moment. It’s simple enough for a weekend treat, yet elegant and indulgent enough to grace any holiday table.

Now, I’ll admit, Christmas seems to be sneaking up earlier every year. I’m already seeing twinkling store displays and “holiday gift guide” emails from French brands that usually wait until November. It used to start so much later, and part of me misses that slower rhythm. But I get it too — businesses are struggling, and for many, Christmas feels like a comforting escape.

But I disgress. Anyways, whether your head is already in holiday mode or you’re simply savoring autumn, this Chocolate Chestnut Spread Cake is just the thing for colder days. Naturally gluten-free, rich yet not too sweet, it has that dense, almost fudge-like texture that both children and adults adore. Simple, comforting, and just refined enough to feel special — everything I love about fall, in one slice.

Bon appétit!

About French Crème de Marron

Before we dive into the recipe, here’s a little more about “crème de marron”, and why I love it so much.