Chicken liver mousse, known as Mousse de Foie de Volaille, is a classic French spread that’s incredibly smooth, rich, and simple to make at home. Don’t let the word “liver” scare you off – when prepared the French way, chicken liver mousse is mild, buttery and comforting.
Whether you’re building a charcuterie board or hosting a holiday dinner, this elegant appetizer always impresses and is absolutely irresistible on warm toast or fresh sliced baguette.
A Holiday Gift Guide for Francophiles
I’ve always been more of a brocante and thrift lover than a shopper: give me antiques, flea markets, and secondhand treasures any day. But I’ll admit, the holidays are one of the rare moments when I happily indulge in a few new things. There’s something about this time of year that invites a bit of joy, generosity, and yes, a touch of indulgence.
Haricots Verts Casserole
In France, we don’t grow up with Thanksgiving traditions. Sweet potato casserole, cornbread, gravy, cranberry sauce… none of that is part of our festive vocabulary. I discovered all that magic fifteen years ago, when I first moved to Canada and was invited to my very first Thanksgiving dinner.
Ham & Cheese Sun Tart (Tarte Soleil)
Unlike many of you, I’m not up to my elbows in Thanksgiving prep (no turkey and gravy time here in France) and Christmas still feels delightfully far off. But festive appetizers? Oh, I will never say no to those. And this Tarte Soleil is exactly the kind of little celebration I love to slip onto the table.