Bonjour friends,

I’ve had this recipe tucked away in my “recipes to post” Notes app on my phone for over three years, and I’ve been waiting for the right moment to share it. Nearing the end of this dragging, rainy winter, this week feels like the perfect time for it. Millet pudding is a Breton classic, made with frugal ingredients that deliver all the nostalgic comfort we need right now.

I first encountered this recipe with my parents at Poul Fétan, a recreated Breton village where actors bring the 19th-century countryside to life. Actually, if you are ever in the area, this is such a neat place to visit!

While we know it’s a reconstruction, the atmosphere is completely enchanting: the stone cottages, thatched roofs, gardens full of herbs, pigs frolicking in their fields, and especially the kitchens. In one of them, a woman sat beside a large wood-fired stove, a gleaming copper marmite before her, and told us about this traditional Breton millet pudding.

She described it as a dessert once reserved in Brittany for special occasions: weddings, holidays, and family celebrations. And she was kind enough to share the recipe with us, which I immediately wrote down on my phone.

The next day, my mum bought a bag of millet grains, and we tried the recipe at home. It was such a hit! Creamy, cozy and with that subtle nutty flavor from the millet. It has now become one of those little recipes I like to bring back whenever we yearn a cozy, no-frills dessert.

Brittany is, of course, famous for buckwheat, the star of our savory galettes. But millet, another gluten-free grain, is far less known, quietly nourishing, and perfectly suited for desserts like this. I adore it here in this pudding: frugal, unpretentious, and gently sweet. On its own, it’s soothing in the dead of winter. But if you want a true Breton twist, serve it alongside caramelized apples with a hint of salt. We love our salted caramel and apples in Brittany, and it’s the perfect combination to turn a simple pudding into something truly memorable.

Here’s to this traditional Breton sweet treat that brings comfort and joy.

Bon appétit!

