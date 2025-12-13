If you’ve ever wandered through a snowy Christmas market in France, you’ve likely been drawn in by the warm, spicy aroma of Vin Chaud, France’s beloved take on mulled wine. Served steaming hot in cups, the French mulled wine is equal parts warming and festive.

With just a few spices, some citrus, and a good bottle of red wine, you can make authentic French mulled wine right at home.

In this post, you’ll learn what makes Vin Chaud special, the best wine to use, helpful tips, and a step-by-step recipe that delivers deep flavor every time.

Mulled Wine Pairings

This French mulled wine is perfect as an apéritif or after-dinner drink and pairs wonderfully with a variety of savory and sweet snacks.

