If you’ve ever dreamed of pulling authentic French baguettes straight from your own oven, this easy homemade baguette recipe is for you. With a golden, crispy crust and a soft, airy crumb inside, these no-knead baguettes taste just like the ones you’d find at a French bakery – without any complicated techniques or special equipment.
Le Pommé Breton
I feel like Brittany is having a real moment right now. Ten years ago, if you asked Americans (or even Parisians) where to vacation in France, the answers were predictable: the glamour of the French Riviera, the lavender fields of Provence, or maybe the vineyards of
Bohémienne d’Aubergines
There are certain recipes that taste like summer, and La Bohémienne d’aubergines is undoubtedly one of them. This humble Provençal dish has graced family tables for generations — yet, curiously, it remains one of France’s best-kept secrets.
Plum Pudding Cake
Late August in France is all about plums, and I couldn’t be happier about it! On Saturdays now, when I weave through the stalls at my local market in Lorient, I’m greeted by a cascade of colors — pale yellow mirabelles, deep purple quetsches, and the green Reine Claudes.
Zucchini Ricotta Galette
Galettes weren’t really a thing when I was growing up in France — at least not the way they are today. Sure, there were tarts, both sweet and savory, often baked in a proper mold with tidy edges and delicate crusts; the kind I always watched my mum make in the kitchen and first learnt when I got into baking. But the rustic, free-form version we now call a Galette
Blueberry Bundt Cake (Tourte aux Myrtilles)
Looking for a blueberry cake that’s not your typical American Bundt or muffin? This French blueberry bundt cake, known as Tourte aux Myrtilles in the Pyrenees region of southern France, is a rustic mountain dessert bursting with juicy berries, vanilla, and a generous splash of dark rum.
