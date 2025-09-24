Welcome to At the Table With, an interview series where I invite fellow French cooks and creatives—whether native or adopted—to join me at my table for conversations about all things related to French food and lifestyle. Together, through their voices and stories, we'll explore the many rich facets of French living—from Brittany to the French Riviera—and how locals savor everyday life: one meal, ritual, and moment at a time.

Today, I am both happy and humbled to welcome to our table the wonderfully talented photographer, photography teacher and cook, Valentina Solfrini.

I’ve been following Valentina’s work for years - quite literally. She was one of the very first food bloggers and photographers I discovered when I began my own blogging journey. Back then, I was eager to learn the art of food photography, hoping to share better work with my readers. Valentina’s blog, Hortus Natural Cuisine, quickly became a source of inspiration for me. Her photographs -romantic, soulful, and luminous - have a way of turning everyday recipes and quiet moments into true works of art.

Over time, Valentina also built a strong presence on Instagram, where her imagery continued to enchant a growing audience. Today, she shares her recipes and stories through her Substack, L’Appetito, writing from both Italy and, more recently, France.

Yes, 2024 marked a new chapter for Valentina, as she moved from Italy to France to run the kitchen of a village café. This life change is what brings her to our table today. Naturally, I was curious to hear about how she settled in, her first impressions of her new home, and how this shift has influenced her artistry -whether through photography, storytelling, or, of course, cooking.

This topic feels especially close to me: my husband’s Italian roots and our frequent travels to Italy have long made me aware of the ways southern French and Italian cooking intertwine. Both draw inspiration from the same Mediterranean terroir, blending flavors, traditions, and memories. And Valentina lives right in the heart of it. Now based in Occitanie, she enjoys the best of French, Italian, and even Spanish culinary influences, given the region’s proximity to the border.

But I’ll stop myself here, because Valentina tells this story far better than I ever could. In our conversation, she not only reflects on her move and her evolving creative journey, but also shares a list of villages and sites in southern France that you’ll want to bookmark if you’re planning a trip.

It was such an insightful and inspiring exchange, and I hope you enjoy reading it as much as I enjoyed having it.

Enjoy!

Valentina Solfrini, Italian cook and photographer living in Occitania, France.

Audrey Le Goff: Could you share what it was like to leave Italy and start a new chapter in France? What drew you specifically to Occitanie? Was it a deliberate choice, or more of a happy accident?

Valentina Solfrini: It was both. I had been itching to leave Italy for a while. One night I went to a balfolk concert in Venice and befriended the musicians, who later asked me to work for them as they needed new photos and videos. One of them invited me to go and visit their artist/musician house and I thought it would be a nice trip to go on.

I had already been to Provence multiple times - it was just a matter of pushing further west. I fell in love immediately - not just with the place, but with the abundance of music, dance, and the mix of people coming from Spain, Portugal, England, and from all over France.

The local café needed a chef to manage the kitchen for the summer and I decided to try it while I built up my presence as a videographer - also as an excuse to grow my cooking skills. When I went back to Italy after my first trip, I packed my stuff and moved to France two weeks later.

Cordes sur Ciel, Occitania.

ALG: What has surprised you most - pleasantly or otherwise - about life in rural France compared to what you imagined?

VS: I honestly didn’t imagine the strong sense of community I’d find. People here just always have an eye out for each other. They are extremely present - no phones at the table, or when hanging out with friends. They actively and genuinely interact with children, and can create real, close friendships in their adult life. I found my best friends so far here.

I also love how politically active the place is - it is a safe space for people of any shape, color or background. Everyone really makes an effort to make it a better place for everyone.

The one thing I was negatively surprised about is how, unless you go really deep into the countryside, people seem to have forgotten their down-to-earth, regional recipes in favor of nouvelle cuisine-ish mixes of everything that I can’t bring myself to appreciate. Local ingredients are incredible, but if I want to eat real Quercy cuisine, I’ll just have to go further up north in the Lot, deeper into the countryside.

Oh, and an extra unrelated bonus: the proximity to Spain and the areas where Spanish culture meets French culture. Feeling so close to Catalunya - a place I love dearly - is an absolute joy I didn’t envision at first.

Marché in Castelnau-de-Montmiral, Occitania.

ALG: Where do you now find culinary and photography inspiration in France? Are there local markets, regional dishes, artists or French traditions that particularly fuel your creativity?

VS: I live in what they call la Toscane Occitane - the Occitan Tuscany (I think the comparison is kind of offensive to how gorgeous Occitania actually is, but oh well), in between a cluster of little hilltop towns: Puycelsi, Cordes-sur-Ciel, Lisle-sur-Tarn...

In spite of its beautiful medieval villages, it is quite an isolated area that managed to stay authentic and really cater to the people living there. Sometimes, you’ll just walk these towns to find a summer evening market, or a vide-maison - people opening up their houses selling their stuff and antiques. Visiting brocantes and marchés aux puces is still one of my favorite activities. People are big about buying produce from their local farmers, who they all know by name.

It feels like it’s really untouched, almost as if everything is from another era.

Brocante day in Eygalières, Provence.

Brocante day in Lisle-sur-Tarn, Occitania.

What inspires me the most, though, is where cultures cross: where people still speak Occitan and the streets are called carriéra instead of rue. At the border with Spain, with the pays Basques or Catalan, where people have their own flags, or where the Portuguese and the Syrians bring their cooking to the market. You can feel these crossings via languages and colors of skin, but also via foods like accras de morue, escalivada, croquetas, or when you hear people greeting each other with adiu instead of bonjour. Where you can feel both the Mediterranean and the Atlantic Ocean.

It is extremely easy to find inspiration here, if you’re into this sort of thing. And, if I want to go to the city, I’ll just drive to Toulouse.

The banks of the Garonne river, in Toulouse.

ALG: Is there a story behind a photo you’ve taken in France that stays with you—something that captures the spirit of this new chapter in your life?

VS: It has got to be this picture of Saint-Cirq-Lapopie. It’s just tied to a day I felt like I was living in a fairytale. This specific house, I thought, looked exactly like the kind of house I’d love to own one day - maybe closer to the sea, but still. And, for a split second, I thought that it could be an entirely possible dream. I was alone and the hunters were appearing and disappearing through the forest outside like intermittent lights with their orange fluorescent jackets, and the mist of fall was starting to replace the golden sunset. Smoke was coming from the chimneys and the village smelled like moss, stone and wood fire. It was perfect.

The same feeling in its summer counterpart I get during the coastal drive from Collioure to Cadaqués, from French Catalunya to Spanish Catalunya. I have few photos of it, because the moment is too good to focus on anything else that isn’t the smell of the helichrysum and sea salt, the sight of the blue of the sea and of the bouganville flowers that ‘look like paper butterflies on the walls’ as a poet said. I have never felt more alive. I have never felt more like ‘home’ existed.

ALG: How would you describe your personal cooking style now? Has it evolved since moving, and if so, how?

VS: I don’t know if I can say that it has evolved, but it surely gave me the opportunity to become more me.

I don’t cook that much Italian food, truth be told: my Italian neighbor, Peppe (aren’t we Italians everywhere?), cooks up a storm and often sends me photos of pastas, tiramisus, trays of meat and potatoes Calabrian-style, inviting me to come over because he cooked too much. I do that kind of cooking much less than him. I feel a little ashamed that, in spite of what I write about, and in spite of being able to make a perfect carbonara or lasagna, my favorite kind of food to eat and cook is either Asian, or Mediterranean - as in Apulian, Greek or North African, not generically Italian.

What I love about food here is that we are in the South, so I find wonderful ingredients to cook food that you might find in most souths. Surely enough, I didn’t really realize how Italian Italian food is, and how Italian Italians eat, until I left.

ALG: Are there Italian cooking traditions you still keep alive in your daily life? Do you find any magical overlaps between Italian and French cuisine?

VS: If I go and search through the cooking of the south of France, I’ll find many recipes that are almost exactly the same: tomatoes à la Provençale, for example, are almost identical to the tomatoes al graté that are typical of my hometown.

Many meat and seafood recipes are almost the same. After all, we both come from a countryside that is similar in climate, terrain, produce and traditions.

I don’t cook Italian food all the time, but when I do, it has to be tomato sauce for pasta, especially if using summer garden tomatoes. In it lies all that represents Italian cooking for me: simple, unaltered - tomato sauce is like a wild, independent woman who doesn't feel like wearing makeup because she knows she's gorgeous even when she just got out of bed, half naked.

My guilty pleasure is a good burrata, which I will eat with just fresh, crusty bread and a drizzle of olive oil, sometimes even standing over the sink, milk and oil trickling down my hands.

ALG: What’s a dish you’ve cooked recently that really felt like “you”—a blend of your Italian roots and your French present?

VS: I’d say the aforementioned tomatoes à la Provençale. The recipe is identical to an iconic one that can be found in my hometown, pomodori al graté.

It’s just ripe, sweet tomatoes cut in half, topped with a mixture of breadcrumbs dressed in parsley, garlic, salt, pepper and lots of olive oil (God, I would be lost without olive oil), then roasted in the oven or barbecue. I grew up with my mother making trays of them in the summer to store in the freezer for winter, and they just go well with everything.

ALG: Are there ingredients you’ve discovered in France that now feel indispensable in your kitchen?

VS: I definitely use moutarde more. I love a classic vinaigrette moutardée - something that isn’t used much in Italy. Another love of mine is buche de chèvre. Italy isn’t strong in the goat cheese department.

I love our mozzarellas, but I don’t eat cheese often and, when I do, it has to either be chèvre or a burrata.

I also think that a ripe Marmande tomato fresh from the garden, still warm from the sun, is one of the best foods in the world.

ALG: What are some of your favorite hidden gems in the Quercy area or wider Occitanie—whether food-related or just places that inspire you?

VS: If you’re ever in Lisle-sur-Tarn, there’s a 600 year old restaurant called Le Romuald, where everything (or almost) is cooked in their huge, constantly lit fireplace - desserts included. It is one of the most traditional restaurants I've seen in the area.

All of the Lot department has some of the most stunning villages and places, though some villages have restaurants that only open during the summer. Which is too bad, as these villages are stunning in the fall, during truffle and mushroom season.

The Sunday market at Saint Antonin Noble Val is really something, and the Brocante shop there, Entre Cour et Jardin, is one of the most beautiful brocantes I’ve ever seen, opened by a lady who spent her life collecting antiques of all kinds from the homes in the Tarn-et-Garonne department. There is just so much beauty in this region.

Here is a list of my favorite saved places.

ALG: Tell us about the cooking retreats you've hosted this year—what’s the atmosphere like, and what do guests usually take away from the experience? Do you have new themes, locations, or ideas in mind for future retreats?

VS: This year, I only hosted some private workshops and I am about to host a few pasta workshops at a festival in the Aveyron. In my career I have always organized many workshops, though mostly on the photography side. I love teaching, and a cooking workshop is usually just a day of going to the market, deciding what the people would like to cook, putting together a local/traditional menu and having lunch and/or dinner together. Pasta is always involved. I'm an avid collector of old and vintage cookbooks, and I like to pull out recipes that are truly local to the place where we are and deeply rooted in their land of origin.

I would like to set up some very intimate retreats for the summer 2026 in some local villages, or near the sea. I am working on a website and will try to start with some very small and intimate events.

I love how enthusiastic people are when they discover the way things are made, of how the magic of food or photos unfolds. I believe that now more than ever there is a need for human connection and live events. The atmosphere people create during workshops is made of an unmatched, unbridled kind of joy, and of the freedom of knowing you can still learn, still see something you've never seen - or rather re-live something you know you love. This is the true value of attending a workshop.

Thank you so much Valentina for sharing this moment with us!

And to finish on a delicious note, Valentina is kindly sharing with us her recipe for Tomates à la Provençale (for paid subscribers). Bon appétit!

RECIPE: Tomates à la Provençale / Pomodori Al Grate’