Welcome to At the Table With, an interview series where I invite fellow French cooks and creatives—whether native or adopted—to join me at my table for conversations about all things related to French food and lifestyle. Together, through their voices and stories, we’ll explore the many rich facets of French living—from Brittany to the French Riviera—and how locals savor everyday life: one meal, ritual, and moment at a time.

Today, I’m delighted to welcome the talented photographer and blogger behind Everyday Parisian, Rebecca Plotnick. I first stumbled upon Rebecca’s Instagram years ago, where her luminous photographs of Paris instantly caught my eye. Beyond her gorgeous imagery, it was her perspective that drew me in: her way of capturing Paris not as a postcard fantasy, but as a living, breathing city filled with charm, curiosity, and joy.

As someone who lives in France, I’ll admit: it’s easy to grow a little numb to the beauty that surrounds us. We rush past cobblestone streets, cafés, and monuments without a second glance. But through Rebecca’s American eyes, I rediscovered the enchantment of my own country and French capital. She reminds us that Paris still has the power to surprise, delight, and inspire - if only we pause long enough to see it.

Rebecca’s love affair with Paris began back in 2009, when she first set foot in the city. Armed with her camera, she wandered through its streets and captured the everyday poetry of life in the City of Light. What started as a personal passion soon blossomed into something much bigger: an online print shop that connected her art with people around the world.

Fueled by that momentum, Rebecca spent the next two years traveling between France and the U.S., immersing herself in Parisian culture, and photographing its endless beauty. When she eventually returned to Chicago in 2013, she brought Paris home with her; not just in her photographs, but in her lifestyle, her routines, and her outlook on life.

In 2016, she launched Everyday Parisian, a blog that has since become a beloved destination for Francophiles everywhere. Through her photography, guides, and lifestyle tips, she helps readers infuse a bit of Parisian elegance and joie de vivre into their own everyday lives. Today, she also has a Substack known as The Paris Diaries.

Fast forward to 2025, and Rebecca’s community has grown to over 50,000 loyal followers. This year marks another milestone: the release of her very first book, Paris Every Day, a heartfelt love letter to the city that continues to inspire her.

In this conversation, Rebecca shares about her passion for Paris, her art, how her book came to life, and was so kind to share many addresses and things to try when in Paris. If you’re planning a trip soon, this one’s for you.

Enjoy !

Rebecca Plotnick with her new book, Paris Everyday .

Audrey Le Goff: Hi Rebecca! For those who may not know you yet, could you please tell us a little about yourself and how your journey as a photographer began? How did your love story with France - and Paris in particular - start?

Rebecca Plotnick: I fell in love with Paris long before my first trip when I was young. Our local amusement park in Cincinnati Ohio had a replica of the Eiffel Tower a third of the size. It was always part of our summers as a kid to visit the Eiffel Tower at Kings Island. My French teachers in Middle school and High school taught me a lot about Paris and I couldn’t wait to visit.

ALG: Your photographs of Paris are adored around the world. Why do you think people feel such a strong connection to Parisian imagery? What story do you aim to tell through your shots?

RP: My photography has evolved a lot of the years. It is a constant learning process and I try to look at the city with a fresh lens each visit. In the beginning, I was seeing Paris for the first time and you can see that through the iconic shots of the Eiffel Tower and the Musée D’Orsay clock. I first learned photography with black and white film and a dark room and there are moments I think Paris shots shine better in black and white.

The light in Paris is magical and changes with each season.I became a light chaser when I started photographing Paris. Sunrise on the Seine is always a favorite. I start in the early morning when the city is just waking up and end my days with the sunset.

My goal with my photograph and the book is to make my audience linger over an image. A door, window, or street they would normally not notice while walking the streets of Paris is captured in the perfect frame or light that transports them back.

In the beginning, I always liked to get shots of empty Paris. I thought it was a unique way of seeing the city. During the pandemic when we couldn’t travel, I only had my catalog of images to rely on. The images that spoke to me the most were the ones of Parisians enjoy the cafés. I could imagine the energy and noise from those images. Now when I am back, I am drawn to the vibrant and full cafés and focused on capturing the Parisian life. It is the start of a new series for me.

ALG: Is there a particular photo of yours that holds deep meaning, or has a personal story behind it?

RP: There are so many! I share some highlights in my book Paris Every Day. There is the image that started it all. In 2003, I had my first trip to Paris while studying abroad in Italy. I captured the Musée D’Orsay clock in black and white. When I was first laid off and finding my next career path, I listed this image on Etsy in 2008. It received the most clicks and views. This gave me the hunch that I needed to go to Paris and photograph the city. I came home and listed the images from my first solo trip and it sparked a business. The clock is the image that started everything.

Musée D’Orsay clock

ALG: You first visited Paris in 2009. Over the past 15 years, how have you seen the city evolve? Have you noticed emerging trends, hidden gems, or shifting habits among Parisians?

RP: The city is changing so much! When I talk to Americans, I am hearing this a lot lately. Parisians are dressing a lot more casually. Sneakers, baseball caps, t-shirts are now wardrobe staples. Parisian women looked pulled together beautifully and elevated with their style.

Coffee has really evolved over the years. It was rare to find craft coffee back in 2013. A real novelty and destination. It has quickly evolved and new spots are popping up all over the city. From local roasters to imported beans from around the world.

My first Paris apartment was in Montmartre because it was the cheapest area I could find with a decent apartment. I loved Montmartre and the quiet little village feel. Now, social media has exploded the area and changing the charm.

I feel like this could be a whole blog post or book in itself. English is way more common than my first visit. I felt stuck and had to adapt and learn quickly to navigate. Now, waiters, shop keepers and hotel staff speak English almost fluently and are always happy to practice with American visitors.

ALG: For someone visiting Paris for the first time, which experiences would you say are absolute musts - beyond the typical tourist spots?

RP: Put the guide books down, switch your phone to airplane mode and walk the city. The best way to experience Paris is by being immersed in the culture. Practice your French or at least attempt to use the basics of “bonjour and merci”

Visit a boulangerie or market, walk to a local park and people watch.

Linger over a long lunch at an outdoor café or soak up the rain from a covered terrace. Don’t worry about ticking off experiences or sites off of a list, follow what catches your eye.

ALG: Do you have a perfect day in Paris? Take us with you, from your morning coffee to your evening glass of wine.

RP: I fell in love with Sundays in Paris back in 2013. On a perfect day in Paris, it would start with a beautiful sunrise stroll on the Seine. The Bastille market was my preferred Sunday ritual but I have been spending more time on the Left Bank in recent years. My husband prefers the Left Bank and it is slowly growing on me.

Sundays for me include my weekly round up links I love on the blog. I always encourage people to enjoy them with a coffee and croissant. In Paris, Café Clown is a great early morning Sunday spot to grab a craft coffee and delicious croissant.

Marché Monge is a new favorite discovery at Place Monge on Sundays. It is quiet and feels a bit more local. Please keep this secret spot between you and me.

My friend and photographer Katie Donnelly also shops here and we bumped into each other on a Sunday. We have also planned to see each other picking up food for a Sunday lunch. You can buy fruits, vegetables, cheeses, flowers, and more here.

A perfect day would include lunch with my friend Katie and her family or dinner with my adopted Paris family. I share more details on my Paris family in the book.

Sundays on the Left Bank are a lot more quiet than the bustle of The Marais. A stroll down Saint-Germain-des-Prés and a glass of crisp white on the terrace of Café Bonaparte to end the evening before walking back to my hotel.

ALG: Paris is a city for food lovers. What are some of your favorite cafés, bistros, or dining spots right now?

RP: Such a good question! I actually love picking up cheeses at Barthélémy and a baguette and having a wine and cheese impromptu party. This is my go to when I am solo or with my husband. I did this when writing the book and it is just such a fun memory. The shop is female owned and the staff is great when giving recommendations. I let them choose one cheese for me that is different to try.

Rue du Nil has a lovely boulangerie I like to visit and pick up a croissant or pastry.

La Petite Chaise is old school French and such a fun experience on Rue de Grenelle.

My husband and I just ate at Grace café for a Sunday brunch and I have to say it was a standout meal. He was insistent on quiche and I had a lovely salmon bowl. The food is more modern healthy French than a classic heavy meal. Fresh and seasonal ingredients.

Joséphine Chez Dumonet is memorable for a French lunch or cozy evening dinner. I dined here solo and enjoyed the people watching, food, and atmosphere.

ALG: Is there a dish, pastry, or wine that became part of your personal Parisian ritual?

RP: So many! Comté about 18 months, not too old and not too young. In the US, we typically only get the young ones and they don’t have the same vibrant flavor. Mix a good comté with a glass of crisp Sancére and my taste buds jump for joy.

Babka from Babka Zana the cinnamon one is out of this world good. I try to visit every time I am in Paris and savor it slowly over a few days with a few nibbles.

I love a good croissant and continue to try different pastry shops each visit. My husband jokes with me because our hotel desk becomes a collection of pastry bags of research.

ALG: Do you have a favorite market, bakery, or fromagerie you always recommend to visiting friends or family?

RP: The Bastille Market is lively and fun on a Thursday or Sunday. Stop by the boulangerie at 28 Beaumarchais and take your pastry to Place des Vosges just 5 minutes walking. I always take friends and family here. We have lucked out a good amount of times getting a warm baguette. It is one of my favorite traditions to take people here. We tear a piece of warm baguette and I watch their eyes light up with delight. It is such a simple pleasure that brings instant joy.

ALG: Your book, “Paris Every Day” is coming this month – an invitation to explore Paris through your lens, with many tips, guides and even food menus to celebrate each season. Can you share with us the creative process and intent of this book? What were the biggest challenges and your proudest milestones along the way?

RP: What a sweet question. Thank you!

I knew I wanted to write this book since the fall of 2013 and experiencing Paris in different seasons. When most Americans visit Paris, they are drawn to visiting at the same time of year. I wanted people to experience Paris through the seasons and started collecting images. Each year, I would try to see some of the same locations during different seasons. The idea and images were seeds planted long before I connected with my publisher.

Hoffman Media has been extremely supportive with my creative vision. I knew I wanted to share Paris through the seasons but also my story.

Sitting down to write was challenging. I am a solo entrepreneur and there wasn’t much down time from wrapping my holiday season and book deadlines. My husband was extremely supportive and I booked a trip to Paris in January. A good portion of the book was written in Paris and the plane ride home. I unplugged and just let the words flow. My editor Marie Baxley was a joy to work with and made the process fun and seamless as possible.

Two proud moments: holding my book in Paris felt surreal this last trip. Writing a book has been a dream for the past 15 years and it finally came true.

I recently gave my dad a copy of the book. He is old school and didn’t preorder a copy or see any of the behind the scenes on social media as I was writing the book. It was truly his first time seeing the book. He took in every page slowly admiring the photos and reading the text. I watched him and tears filled my eyes multiple times. The book is dedicated to my grandma (his mom) and this was the closest experience I had to seeing her see the book. It was a very proud moment signing a copy for him.

Thank you so much Rebecca for sharing this moment with us!

And to finish on a delicious note, Rebecca is kindly sharing with us a recipe for Holiday Cookies (for paid subscribers). Bon appétit!

RECIPE: Holiday Cookies