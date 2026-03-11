Welcome to At the Table With, an interview series where I invite fellow French cooks and creatives—whether native or adopted—to join me at my table for conversations about all things related to French food and lifestyle. Together, through their voices and stories, we’ll explore the many rich facets of French living—from Brittany to the French Riviera—and how locals savor everyday life: one meal, ritual, and moment at a time.

What does it really look like to start over in France?

For many people, the idea of moving here lives somewhere between dream and fantasy: morning market strolls, long lunches, beautiful pastries. But the reality of building a life in a new country - learning the rhythms, navigating bureaucracy, finding community - is a much richer story.

Today, I’m delighted to welcome the talented photographer and blogger behind Two Cups Flour, Jenn Davis.

Originally from North Carolina, Jenn now lives in beautiful Bordeaux with her husband and their two dogs. Between running her food blog, writing her newsletter, and recently enrolling in a baking school in Bordeaux (!), she has a wonderfully full life. I’m especially grateful she took the time to sit down and share a bit about this new chapter in France.

I first discovered Jenn’s work back in 2019, when her blog won the Saveur Blog Award for Best Photography. Jenn’s photography immediately caught my eye: beautiful and deeply inviting. I quickly became a fan of her thoughtful, made-from-scratch baking recipes. As a French reader, her Southern-inspired flavors felt fresh and exciting to me.

When Jenn moved from the United States to Bordeaux in 2024, I was naturally curious to see how her creative work would evolve. Through her Substack newsletter My French Table, she began sharing a new chapter of her cooking, shaped by French ingredients, local markets, and reflections on life as a newly arrived expat. As a French woman with strong ties to North America (I lived in Canada for 12 years, and my husband is Canadian) I’ve always been fascinated by expat stories. I love hearing how Americans experience life here: discovering local ingredients, adapting to new routines, and slowly finding their place in French culture.

And since I know many of you dream of one day living in France, even if just for a season, I thought Jenn’s experience of building a new life in Bordeaux would be especially interesting to share.

In our conversation, Jenn opens up about navigating French bureaucracy, creating a new daily rhythm, finding inspiration in French food culture, and building a sense of community far from home. Her reflections are honest, thoughtful, and inspiring for anyone who has ever considered taking a big leap—whether that means moving to a new country, changing careers, or finally planning that long-dreamed-of European adventure.

Bonne lecture !

Audrey Le Goff: Hi Jenn, thank you for being with us today. You moved from the Southern US to France: that’s a big leap. What sparked the decision, and how did Bordeaux become your place in France?

Jenn Davis: Isn’t it wild? I’ve wanted to live in Europe ever since my first trip to Italy in 2006. At the time, I was living in the mountains of North Carolina, training horses and baking purely for the joy of it. Life, as it tends to do, shifted dramatically. I retired from horses, went through a divorce, and in 2017 moved to Nashville, Tennessee to pursue food photography full-time. I launched my food blog in 2018 and quickly found myself deeply influenced by French food culture and pastry.

A few years later, another move brought me to Louisville, where I met my now-husband. Our first big trip together was to Paris, and something clicked. I remember standing in the Jardin des Tuileries and unexpectedly crying, it felt like home. From that moment, we began taking intentional steps toward building a life in France.

After relocating to Chicago to explore international job opportunities, we traveled through different cities, including Lyon, to see which one fit our lifestyle. We spent four days in Bordeaux. That was all it took. We flew home and immediately applied for our visas.

Bordeaux offers so much of what we love about Paris. The limestone architecture, the river, the markets, the cobblestone streets, but on a more intimate, manageable scale. For two non-French-speaking expats starting over, it felt right. I’ve fallen deeply in love with this historic port city. Even on its rainiest days, I remind myself to slow down, look around, listen, breathe deeply, and savor this beautiful, unexpected chapter of our life in France.

ALG: How has expat life been so far: the good, the hard, and the unexpected? How are you navigating French bureaucracy, visas, housing, and learning the language? What do you wish someone had told you before you moved?

JD: Expat life has been, overall, smoother than I expected, though not without a few hiccups. Over the years working as a producer, I learned how to plan for the inevitable when things go wrong, not if they do. That mindset has served us well here. For our first visa, we hired an immigration lawyer to guide us through the process. Having that support made all the difference. When it came time to renew, we felt confident enough to handle it ourselves.

I’m a big believer in working with small businesses and connecting with people on the ground. In Bordeaux, we hired First Start in Bordeaux, a relocation service run by a wonderful woman who helps expats navigate housing, understand the city, and even find dentists. Having someone who knows exactly who to call and what paperwork you need removes so much of the stress.

That said, French bureaucracy is… layered. You need a French bank account to get a phone number, but you need a phone number to open a bank account…and both are required for long-term housing. Since we sold our homes, cars, and furniture before moving, we opted to rent a furnished place (an immeublé) through a local agency. There are hoops, yes, but this isn’t America. Living here means learning the system as it exists, releasing expectations, and asking for guidance. I didn’t move to France to recreate the U.S. I moved here to live in France.

The language has been the hardest part. At 44, my brain doesn’t absorb quite like it used to, and sometimes I even blank on English words because I’ve been practicing their French counterparts so much. I take both in-person and online classes, and while my pronunciation still needs work, I’m committed. Listening carefully, watching lips, immersing myself as fully as I can is what’s getting me through. It’s humbling, but I feel incredibly fortunate to be learning a new language by living inside it every day.

ALG: What are some of the little (or big) French quirks that surprised you most when you arrived in Bordeaux?

JD: One of the quirks that surprised me most was what I now refer to as “group greetings.” I wrote about this in my newsletter because it genuinely caught me off guard. In waiting rooms at the doctor’s office, every single person says bonjour when you enter and au revoir when you leave. Not just the receptionist. The entire room. The first time it happened, I was shocked. I had spent my whole life in the U.S. perfecting the art of avoiding eye contact and staring at the clock until my name was called. Suddenly, I was participating in what felt like a very French intentional social ritual.

The same goes for riding the bus. As someone who always had a car in the States, taking public transportation is quite new to me. Here, it’s customary to greet the driver when you board and say thank you or goodbye when you step off. My Parisian neighbor insists this surprised her too. She only experienced it after moving here from Paris, so perhaps it’s especially Bordelais.

But I’ve grown to love it. These small acknowledgments create a subtle sense of belonging. Even if I don’t know anyone’s name, there’s a shared awareness. And thankfully, I can confidently pronounce bonjour, bonsoir, merci, and au revoir, as I step on and off with confidence.

ALG: So many people romanticize moving to France. What parts live up to the fantasy, and what parts surprised you in less Instagrammable ways?

JD: So many people romanticize moving to France and I understand why. France is easy to love on vacation. A few days or a month in a beautiful hotel or Airbnb, dinners at charming restaurants, museum visits, wine and fashion. Then you return home to your familiar creature comforts and semi-predictable routines.

But living here is different. My fantasy probably looked different from most. When we first visited Bordeaux, I didn’t spend my days museum hopping or fine dining. I sat on park benches. I wandered residential neighborhoods. I scoped out where I’d take my dog, where I’d buy groceries, how daily life actually felt beyond the Instagram version.

You won’t see dog poop covered sidewalks on social media. Or bus delays. Or the frustration of not being able to fully express yourself in another language. You won’t see how hard it is to make friends as an outsider, or what it feels like to start from scratch after you’ve already built what many would call the American dream of a corporate job, house, and car.

And yet, so much of it does live up to the fantasy. Church bells ring through the city from buildings older than my home country. On weekends, entire families gather in parks to eat, play, and linger for hours. Everyone rides bikes, toddlers, elderly, and everyone in between. When the sunlight hits the limestone façades, the pale gray stone turns the warmest golden yellow. I look up and see statues smiling down from centuries past.

And of course, there are the cheese shops, pastry windows, charcuterie counters, wine caves, and bakeries I can just walk to. Craziness!

ALG: How did you build a sense of community in Bordeaux, both with locals and other expats? Any advice for people worried about feeling lonely abroad?

JD: Building community here hasn’t been entirely different from moving to a new city back home…except, of course, for the whole new culture and new language part. As a baker, I’ve always made friends the same way, by sharing what I bake. I test recipes weekly, which means I often have dozens of cookies, pastries, breads, and entire cakes that need homes. Free baked goods are a universal love language.

When we settled in Bordeaux, I started by attending events for English speakers in France, reaching out to local businesses connected to food and media, and introducing myself to neighbors with a tray of something fresh from the oven. I grew up doing that in the Southern U.S., and it turns out it works just as well in the South of France. An American-style cookie or carrot cake tastes different coming from an American baker, just like a croissant tastes different from a French one and that difference becomes a conversation starter.

People are people. You do have to put yourself out there. Rejection is possible, but kindness travels well across borders. I’m not sure I would have built friendships with locals if I hadn’t tried to speak their language and show genuine interest in their lives. I work on my French while they practice their English, it can become an exchange instead of a barrier.

There are expats here from all over the world. Asking someone for coffee, joining an in-person French class, or simply chatting at the marché can open unexpected doors. My advice for anyone worried about loneliness abroad is the same anywhere, be open, be honest, be empathetic, and give it time. You’ll find your people.

And sometimes, you’ll even discover they’re from North Carolina or Nashville. It really is a small world.

ALG: Has living in France changed how you shop, cook, and eat? Are there habits or rituals you’ve adopted (like market shopping, longer meals, or cooking with more seasonality?)

JD: I’ve always been a farmers’ market, seasonal food shopper. I grew up in a small city neighborhood in North Carolina, but thanks to my horticulturist father, I spent a lot of time gardening and getting to know local farmers. I’ve raised beef cows, kept laying hens, and have always tried to buy directly from the producer whenever possible. In many ways, France feels even more suited to my style of eating than the U.S., where shopping directly from the source isn’t always an option.

The biggest difference here in Bordeaux is true seasonality. When something isn’t in season, it’s genuinely difficult to find and if you do find it, the quality isn’t the same. Seeing those first mid March strawberries, bundles of fresh herbs, white asparagus, or dark red cherries to arrive at the market is better than Christmas morning. It’s not like walking into Whole Foods Market and picking up a mass-produced carton year round. When white asparagus finally appears, you celebrate it, because in a few short weeks it will disappear, and you’ll have to wait until next year.

Longer meals, especially lunch, have taken some adjustment. When I worked in a photo studio, my dejeuner was often eaten standing up or at my desk in 15 rushed minutes. Seeing people dine religiously from noon to 2pm, even on a Tuesday, of course with a glass of red wine at a sunny outdoor table feels worlds away from a packed lunch in front of a screen. These are the things I admire most about the French people, they pause, they socialize, they savor.

I’m still adjusting to the smaller fridge and freezer space. Shopping every day or two for fresh ingredients is lovely, but when I have batches of dough, jams, or frozen desserts to store, it becomes a bit of a puzzle. I’ll happily sacrifice my ice trays for a container of freshly churned lemon basil ice cream.

ALG: Are there foods from the Southern US that you miss? Have you found ways to recreate them in France, or do some flavors just belong to “home”?

JD: A good cheese dip with proper tortilla chips, a pulled pork BBQ sandwich, or a shrimp tempura roll would taste pretty incredible right now. Yes…Mexican food, how I long for thee. I can make a pretty solid guacamole when I manage to find the rare fresh jalapeño, but real queso? The kind that’s unapologetically melty and paired with truly salty chips? That’s what I crave. Sorry but Old El Paso stand-ins just ain’t cutting it!

I did try a local American-style BBQ sandwich here in Bordeaux and it was… well, interesting. Tasty, yes. But not slathered in vinegar, no slaw, and I’m sorry we absolutely need a hush puppy on the side. North Carolina BBQ is hard to beat. Oh my, and now I’m thinking about smoked ribs.

Sushi here tends to stick to salmon and tuna. Lovely, but limited. I may need to venture up to Paris for a proper sushi splurge soon.

Spicy food isn’t really a thing in France, so I keep harissa, Frank’s Red Hot, and Tabasco stocked in my fridge at all times. I need a little burn with my Indian food, please.

And it must be said that not having Sour Patch Kids at the cinema should be a crime. My sour-gummy-loving tongue is in withdrawal.

ALG: Now that you’re living in France, where do you find inspiration for your writing and recipes? Are there ingredients, traditions, or food moments that are especially sparking your creativity lately?

JD: Most of my inspiration comes from simply documenting my life in Bordeaux. Food culture is woven into every corner of France, I just have to slow down enough to notice it. I still remember the first time I stumbled upon green almonds in Paris, eating pissaladière at a market in Cannes, being served white asparagus panna cotta at a chef’s home, and carefully chewing slices of King’s cake at a table with friends, hoping not to chip a tooth on the fève hidden inside.

It’s all so new to me, and I want to capture every experience.

I’m still getting used to eating cheese at the end of the meal, using a fork and knife for burgers and fries, along with sipping an espresso after dinner. I love studying the ever changing displays at the local boulangeries and chocolatiers. The seasonal tarts, the elaborate chocolate sculptures, they’re always an indicator of what holiday is around the corner.

Reading menus at restaurants is where I discover new flavor pairings and preparation styles. Improving my French, even if it’s mostly food vocabulary. My palate is pretty adventurous and I don’t have any food allergies, so I often play a little roulette with the menu to see what arrives.

ALG: What are some of your most memorable food discoveries in Bordeaux so far - a dish, a restaurant, a product, a market stall, or even a small everyday pleasure you didn’t expect to love?

JD: I’m not really a fan of plain croissants. There, I said it. They’re fine, of course, but I usually want just a little something more. Don’t tell my French pastry school professors! Even the Bordeaux chocolatine, the Parisian pain au chocolat, isn’t always at the top of my list. I often find almond croissants a touch too sweet or chewy. I’m more of a pain aux raisins kind of girl. Or, if we’re going all in, a full blown Paris Brest.

That said, one of my favorite discoveries here in Bordeaux is an almond chocolatine from a small pâtisserie near my apartment. They only make them on Fridays and Saturdays, which somehow makes them taste even better. Perfectly flaky, filled with melted chocolate and almond paste, most often still warm when I reach into the bag. After splitting my first order with my husband leading to craving induced trauma, I now order two. If they ever start filling croissants with raspberry jam, I may be in serious trouble.

ALG: What does a perfect ordinary day in Bordeaux look like for you — from morning coffee to evening apéro?

JD: A perfect day in Bordeaux begins slowly. I start with a cup of French press coffee, usually with a swirl of homemade caramel, sipped quietly as the city street below my window begins to wake up. Followed by a morning stroll with my two very excited American pups through the Jardin Public. We dodge geese, geese poop, and pause for passing sniffs and Bonjours.

If the weather is warm, I’ll swap my walking shoes for my bike and ride to the marché to pick up ingredients for recipe testing. Often my wheels steer towards a local boulangerie for a baguette and the corner shop for more flour. I love wandering through the city, spying what the chocolatiers have displayed in their windows, seeing the cheesemonger mixing up a tartiflette, passing artists setting out their paintings, and noticing whatever new exhibit has appeared in Quinconces.

Lunch might be at a sunny bistro table nearby, with a little schnauzer under my chair, waiting for the inevitable crumb to fall. The afternoons are slower and creative, spent tinkering in the kitchen and photographing food in a small room in my apartment that I now proudly call my French photo studio. As I whisk batter or adjust my camera settings, I can hear students chatting, shopkeepers calling out, motorbikes whizzing by, and couples in conversation below.

In the early evening, we head out again, me, my husband and our furry girls. This time along the Garonne, surveying the ships that arrived earlier in the day, passing cyclists, runners, and families filling up the pathways. We wander toward the Miroir d’eau until we find the perfect patch of grass. I’ll lay out a blanket, unpack a basket of cheeses and a bottle of bubbly. Soaking up this French life until the sun sets, it’s time to walk home and cook dinner.

ALG: If you could send a note back to your pre-France self, standing in the Southern US and dreaming about this move, what would you tell her?

JD: Follow your heart my love. Take the leap, you’ll figure it out. Trust yourself. When you’re thinking about something everyday, every night, have a feeling that just won’t go away, listen to it, and start taking the next steps. It’s your life and no need for regrets.

Thank you so much Jenn for sharing this moment with us!

And to finish on a delicious note, Jenn is kindly sharing with us a recipe for Oeufs Mayonnaise with Frizzled Leeks (for paid subscribers). Bon appétit!

Recipe: Oeufs Mayonnaise with Frizzled Leeks

