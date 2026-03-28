Spring is finally here, and with it comes one of my favorite seasonal ingredients: asparagus.

We just got back from a little getaway in Milan, where (like every time we’re in Italy) I basically lived on pasta. No regrets. One dish in particular stuck with me: a simple asparagus pasta I had at one of our favorite neighborhood spots, Felice’s. It was the kind of plate you keep thinking about long after the trip ends.

So naturally, the minute I got home, I went straight into pasta mode. And when I spotted the first asparagus of the season at the farmers market, I knew exactly what I was making.

Here in Brittany, asparagus is everywhere in the spring, especially in La Torche, in the Finistère region, where the fields are lush and full this time of year. It’s one of those ingredients that really shines when it’s fresh and in season, and I get genuinely excited every time I see those bright green stalks pop up at the market.

This recipe is my ode to that moment: a bright, springy pasta with tender chicken, crisp asparagus and briny feta, all tossed in a light butter, lemon, and garlic coating. It’s not a heavy sauce: just a silky mix of butter, citrus, and pasta water that brings everything together beautifully.

It’s fresh, satisfying, and comes together easily. A perfect recipe for those early spring evenings when you want something comforting, but still light and bright.

Bon appétit!

From the archives: your French Spring Cooking Bucket List

And if you’re in the mood for more asparagus, here are more french recipes from my blog you can try: White Asparagus à la Grenobloise, Asparagus Goat Cheese Quiche and Sauce Gribiche on Crisp Asparagus.

Onto the recipe