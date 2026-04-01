Welcome back to my monthly gazette, my dear friends! Each month, I share here a personal round up of the past weeks to give you a glimpse into my French life. I also share links I love and seasonal recipe inspirations. Feel free to let me know in the comments if you enjoy this monthly gazette, and perhaps what you would like to read about next month!

Bonjour my friends,

April is here, and it already feels like a gentle shift. The return of Spring, longer days, blooming flowers, and beautiful produce slowly finding its way back to our tables. Everything feels a little softer and a little lighter, doesn't it?

The first sights of Spring: radishes, asparagus, sand carrots and strawberries!

April 1st is my birthday!

Today, I’m celebrating my 39th trip around the sun. This year feels different - more bittersweet than usual - as it’s my first birthday without my dad. And to be honest, 2026 hasn’t been the kindest so far. A mix of personal and professional challenges has left my spirits a little lower than I would have hoped for today.

Sharing here, and on social media, often means highlighting the joyful, bright parts of life. But some days call for a bit more honesty, and today is one of them.

Still, birthdays have a way of gently reminding us to pause and take stock. And there is so much to be grateful for: another year alive, another year in France, and the presence of my family and friends. Even in more tender moments, those things feel incredibly precious.

A lovely week in Milan, Italy

The highlight of this past month was, without a doubt, our trip to Milan, Italy. Since moving to France, we’ve come to love how easy it is to reach other European cities which are just a couple of hours away, and we’ve started a tradition of taking an early spring trip to a major destination (last year was Lisbon; the year before, Venice).

It was my first time visiting the city, and mid-March turned out to be such a lovely moment to go: mild weather, fewer crowds, and a slightly quieter atmosphere after the Milano-Cortina Olympics buzz.

We had been wanting this getaway for a while. Marc, as a devoted AC Milan fan, had his heart set on it - and I’m always happy for an excuse to discover a new Italian city.

I’ll be honest though, it wasn’t quite love at first sight for me. I tend to fall for cities steeped in history and charm like Rome, Venice, Siena or Florence, and Milan has a very different energy. In an unexpected way, it even reminded me a little of Montreal (Canada), with its mix of modern and older architecture, and a certain 80s feel… if that makes sense.

That said, we discovered some real gems along the way. I loved the Armani/Silos museum, while Marc was in his element at the AC Milan museum. We also took in the iconic sights: the Duomo, the elegant Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, the castle, and La Scala - walking an average of 30,000 steps a day as we explored the city.

And honestly, all that walking gave us the perfect excuse to indulge, because the food was truly the highlight of our stay. At the end of this post, I’ll be sharing some of our favorite Milan addresses as a little treat for paid subscribers.

The rest of the month was much quieter, returning to our weekly routine of working weekdays and weekends spent enjoying the farmers markets, cooking, and walking our dog Sophie on the beach.

Sunny walks on the beach with Sophie + Crêpes = perfect weekends.

We’ve already started planning our next little getaway, and this time Marc and I want to do things a bit differently. We’re bringing along two very special guests -my mom and our dog, Sophie.

We’re not entirely sure where we’re headed just yet, but we’re leaning toward a road trip. Northern Brittany has caught our attention, especially the northern part of Finistère, a region I’ve yet to explore. One thing is certain, though: this trip will be all about slowing down and sharing the experience with two companions who could really use a change of scenery.

Happy April, enjoy!

In case you missed it…

Here are the recipes and posts that were shared in March on the blog and here on Substack.

What to cook in April ?

I am so excited for the return of Spring. Salads! Savory Tarts and Quiches! Asparagus! And soon, strawberries! What are you excited to cook or bake this month ? Let me know in the comments.

Our Favorite Bites in Milan

Here are all our food recommendations from our lovely stay in Milan!

Although the city didn’t capture my heart at first sight the way Rome or Venice did, I have to say the food was truly exceptional. Dining in Milan tends to be a bit more expensive than in other Italian cities, and reservations are definitely a must in this busy place.