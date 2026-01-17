Almond and pear are one of those quietly perfect pairings in French baking. It’s soft, elegant and comforting. It’s the kind of combination that shows up in everyday home baking as much as it does in pastry shop windows all over the country.

In France, pears are often paired with almonds rather than spices. You’ll see this represented in a classic dessert called Tarte Bourdaloue (a simple pear tart filled with almond cream; recipe in my cookbook) or simply baked gently into gratins and cakes meant to be eaten warm, at the kitchen table. It’s less about sweetness and more about balance. And when you add chocolate? Well let’s just say things go from humbly delicious, to wildly delicious.

This cake comes straight from that tradition: almond-rich, pear-studded, and generously dotted with dark chocolate chunks. It’s not a fancy celebration cake, it’s a “cut yourself another slice” kind of cake. Dare I say, it’s a take your fork and eat right off the cake plate type of cake.

This is the perfect cake for cold winter days, when you want something homemade and comforting. It’s lovely with coffee, perfect as an afternoon snack, and thanks to its moistness, just as good the next few days - if it lasts that long.

Bon appétit!

From the archives: more comforting French cakes to try this season

And now onto the recipe!