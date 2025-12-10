As a French food writer and passionate French home cook, one of the questions I get asked the most is what does a typical French meal look like? And since the Holidays are upon us, I wanted to share with you today the rituals and courses of a traditional French Christmas menu, known as “Le Repas de Noël”.

This is an article where I share an honest, authentic recount of Christmas celebrations and cooking within French homes - beyond the lavish and elegant Parisian clichés. From store-bought appetizers, hearty mains, the iconic Bûche de Noël and regional baked goods, discover all the recipes that give life to our French Christmas.

French Christmas Cookie Roundup

For all your holiday baking inspiration, I have gathered the most delicious cookie recipes from the blog that are very popular around the Holidays in France- and easy to make at home. I included classics like the Butter Sablés from Alsace (Butterbredele) and lesser-known recipes like the Cocoa and Almond Thumbprint Cookies from Alsace (Linzele). These recipes are great for cozying up near the fireplace with a cup of coffee, tea or hot chocolate, to offer as hosting gifts, or even for office cookie swaps. Happy baking!

