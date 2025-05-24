Bonjour!

As the days grow longer and spring settles in, there’s something wonderful that appears on French market stands that I simply cannot resist to purchase - rhubarb! I’ve had a long-lived love story with rhubarb, and the month of May being its peak season is such a joy in my life.

In France, rhubarb is mostly cultivated in the cooler, wetter northern regions—from Eastern Alsace to Western Brittany. It thrives in chill and rain, which is why Brittany - with its famously unpredictable skies - produces some of the country’s best rhubarb. In May, our Saturday morning market stands are rich with rhubarb; with prices dropping from around 6 euros per kilo early in the season to about 4 euros at its peak. But I have to say I don’t care for the price that much, as rhubarb season is fleeting and I always want to make the most of it. So, you know these days, you’ll always see me walk back from the market with big stalks of pink rhubarb poking out of my basket.

So today, I’m excited to share with you two of my favorite rhubarb recipes: a festive spring entrée (available to all subscribers) and a delightful dessert (exclusively for paid subscribers).

More recipes to enjoy Rhubarb season:

Let’s start with the savory dish—Braised Chicken Thighs with Rhubarb.

This recipe is a sweet-and-savory twist on a classic Chicken Fricassée. The chicken thighs are first browned, then gently braised in white wine and chicken stock. But what truly sets this dish apart is the unexpected combination of flavors: fresh ginger, coriander seeds, orange juice, tangy rhubarb, fresh mint and a sprinkling of shaved almonds. This dish so vibrant – with sweet and savory flavors reminding me of Moroccan cooking. And thanks to the rhubarb, it takes on a striking pink hue that makes it as beautiful as it is delicious.

This recipe serves four, but it’s easy to double if you're feeding a crowd—or simply want leftovers (it’s even better the next day!).

RECIPE: Braised Chicken Thighs with Rhubarb

Serves: 4 | Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 1 hour

INGREDIENTS

6 chicken thighs, skin-on

2 tsp salt

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

2 tbsp (28g) unsalted butter

2 shallots, peeled and sliced

2 garlic cloves, peeled and diced

2 tbsp finely chopped fresh ginger

1 tsp ground coriander seeds

¼ cup (60ml) dry white wine

1 cup (250ml) chicken stock

1/4 cup (60ml) freshly squeezed orange juice (from about 1 medium orange)

2 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped (+ extra for garnish)

2 tbsp fresh mint, chopped (+ extra for garnish)

0.75lb (340g) fresh rhubarb, cut into 1/2-inch (1.25cm) pieces.

2 tbsp (42g) honey

2 tbsp almond slices, for garnish

More salt, pepper to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

Two hours prior to cooking, pat the chicken thighs dry with paper towel, and season each piece with salt and pepper on both sides. Set aside, at room temperature. Pre-heat your oven to 375°F (190°C) with a rack in the middle. Heat up a large oven-safe frying pan (or skillet) over medium heat with the butter. When the butter is sizzling, place the chicken thighs in, skin-side down. Cook for about 10 minutes, without touching, until the chicken skin is golden brown and the chicken is firm to the touch. Flip the chicken thighs and cook for 10 more minutes. Transfer the chicken to a plate and cover with foil. Keep the pan hot and do not rinse it (keep the chicken drippings in). Add the shallots, garlic, ginger and coriander to the pan. Cook for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the onion is lightly caramelized. Pour in the white wine to deglaze: simmer for 2-3 minutes, scraping off the bits stuck to the bottom of the pan. Add the chicken stock and orange juice and nestle the chicken thighs back into the pan, skin-side up. Sprinkle with the fresh mint and parsley. Bring to a simmer and transfer the pan into the oven for 30 minutes (covered). In a small bowl, toss the rhubarb pieces with honey. Set aside for 15 minutes; this will mellow out the tartness of the rhubarb. After the 30 minutes in the oven, remove the pan and scatter the honey and rhubarb pieces between and around the chicken. Return to the oven (covered) for 15 more minutes or until the rhubarb is knife tender. For serving, sprinkle with fresh mint, parsley and almond slices.

And now onto our sweet rhubarb recipe: a traditional Alsatian rhubarb tart.