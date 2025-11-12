I’ve always been more of a brocante and thrift lover than a shopper: give me antiques, flea markets, and secondhand treasures any day. But I’ll admit, the holidays are one of the rare moments when I happily indulge in a few new things. There’s something about this time of year that invites a bit of joy, generosity, and yes, a touch of indulgence.

I’m not one for the consumerism that often comes with the season, but I do love the spirit of choosing and giving something thoughtful and beautiful for the people I care about. And what better occasion than Christmas to share a few favorites from the French brands I adore?

So this year, I’ve gathered a few ideas for gifts that will delight anyone who loves all things français. This is my very first gift guide, and I hope you enjoy it! Let me know in the comments if this kind of post is something you’d like to see more of, I’d love to hear from you.

Many of you have asked about my kitchen staples, the tools I bake with, or which French brands I recommend discovering while in France. I kept all of that in mind while curating this list.

These are French products I already own and love, or that I’ve been eyeing myself: for cooking, baking, or simply adding a little French charm to your home and style.

I hope this guide inspires you to treat the francophiles in your life (or yourself!) to something special this season. Joyeuses fêtes!

Gifts for the homecook.

Here is a curated selection of my favorite pieces that I use in my kitchen or that I’d like to add to my collection. You’ll see my favorite french brands presented here including Le Creuset, Emile Henry and Berard.

Le Creuset Salt & Pepper mill have this nostalgic vibe that I love. They are perfect to leave nearby your stovetop so you can grab them while you cook, but they’re actually so pretty you can place them on your table when you have guests too. I love the bright red version, but they come in beautiful white, oyster and sea salt shades too. A sturdy mortal and pestle is key in a kitchen. I use mine (that I thrifted in a brocante) for crushing spices, basil (for making pesto) and of course for making my occasional olive Tapenade. This Berard Olive Wood and Concrete Mortar is stunning and hand-made in France. Let’s hope my husband Marc reads this, in case he’s wondering what to get me this year… If you go through as many garlic cloves as I do in a week, this Le Creuset Garlic keeper comes very handy. You can also use it to keep nuts or spices. The Le Creuset enameled Dutch Oven is one of the top 3 staples in my kitchen. I use it weekly (if not daily) for stews, soups and even to make bread sometimes. It’ll last you a lifetime, literally.

Gifts for the homebaker

Here is a curated selection of my favorite pieces that I use for baking. Here again, you can find my most-trusted French brands including Le Creuset, Emile Henry and Staub.

Gifts for joie de vivre

I am not a fashion or lifestyle influencer by any means, but I am happy to share with you some pieces that I love for my closet or use in my daily life to embrace “joie de vivre”. Perfect for treating yourself, or a loved one.

We visited a beautiful Diptyque store this summer in Lille, and I have been obsessed with their candles since then. The French brand specializes in exquisite scented candles and perfumes which come in charming, vintage packaging. Their classic candles come in clear glass and various scents: the “Baies” (berries) candle is one of my favorites. This Le Minor winter hat was made in my hometown! Le Minor is an iconic Breton knitwear brand that has been operating since 1922. They’re known and beloved for their sailor shirts and high-quality, timeless knitwear. Cashemire and Wool Scarf by Sandro. Nothing like a warm and chic scarf to get through winter and elevate any outfit. Sandro is a brand I have always enjoyed - their pieces are timeless and good quality. French brand Sézane is known for its cliché Parisian aesthetic (think slim silhouettes, beige trench coats and ballet flats) which isn’t my go-to style. Still, every now and then, I come across a piece that completely wins me over. And this Léontine sweater did! I’ve lost count of how many striped shirts and sweaters I own (at least a dozen!), but I never get tired of them. They’re classic, timeless, and go with absolutely everything. I especially love the buttoned collar and the slightly puffed sleeves on this one, charming little details. Caudalie Detox Mask, a creamy clay mask with upcycled grape and coffee. I have always enjoyed Caudalie and my skin usually responds really well to their products. L’Occitane shea butter hand cream. This is the moisturizer I always have in my handbag. I actually adopted this cream back when I was living in Canada and needed a good cream for my hands to get through Winter. I kept the habit of always having one in my bag here in France, and a few of my friends have been converted too. Isabel Marant is a really nice French clothing brand, and I especially like their bags. This straw tote is just as perfect for the farmers market as it is for the city, in my opinion. I love the leather details on it. Faux-fur gilets (or “vestes de bergère”/shepherd’s vests, like my husband calls them) are a huge trend in France this Winter, and I love them! They’re warm, so practical and have this lovely “farm” vibe. I own a beige one and a navy blue one, and this gorgeous Fusil Jacket by Soeur may just be my next one.

Homemade Cookie Gifts

Last but not least, baking a batch of homemade cookies and sharing them with your hostess (or your nephew) might just be the best gift of all. Do you agree?

Here are a few of my favorite French cookie recipes that keep well: bake them, let them cool completely, then tuck them into a glass jar or a metal tin. Tie on a ribbon, and you’re ready to go!