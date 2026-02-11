48 Hours in Paris✨
A petit guide of what we did and what we ate during a sunny weekend in the French capital.
Paris is only a three-hour train ride from my small coastal town in Brittany (easy by American standards) yet every time we arrive, it feels like stepping into a completely different world. The pace quickens, the crowds thicken, shop windows sparkle, and café terraces buzz late into the night. So, whenever we visit, we try to pack our days full to soak up as much of that energy as possible.
Last weekend, we caught the early train to meet friends visiting from Canada and filled our time with a mix of longtime favorite neighborhoods and food spots, and a few new discoveries. I feel I know Paris well enough to move through it comfortably, but not so well that it ever loses its sense of excitement.
If you’re dreaming of your own Paris escape, here’s exactly what we did during those 48 hours: what we loved, what surprised us, and what I’d recommend as a French local.
🔖At the end of this post, you will find a list of all the spots mentioned with addresses.
Saturday Morning: Train & Cannelés
We caught the 6 a.m. train from Lorient and arrived at Paris Montparnasse just after 9am - one of my favorite ways to travel in France. No airport stress, just coffee, countryside views, and suddenly… Paris.
Before even leaving the station, we made our traditional first stop: La Toque Cuivrée, for cannelés. If you’re unfamiliar, cannelés are small caramelized pastries from Bordeaux: crispy outside, custardy inside, scented with vanilla and rum. This chain began in Bordeaux and expanded across France, and their pastries are incredibly affordable compared to most Parisian bakeries.
Cannelés in hand, we hopped on the métro to meet our Canadian friends at our hotel and shared the treats as a mid-morning snack.
Métro Tip for First-Time Visitors
The Paris métro is mostly safe (yes, there can be pickpockets), fast, and usually the quickest way to cross the city. Google Maps works very well here - and most ticket machines have English options. Try to avoid rush hour (8–9:30 a.m. and 5–7 p.m.) if you’re traveling with luggage.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Table in France to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.