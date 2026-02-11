Paris is only a three-hour train ride from my small coastal town in Brittany (easy by American standards) yet every time we arrive, it feels like stepping into a completely different world. The pace quickens, the crowds thicken, shop windows sparkle, and café terraces buzz late into the night. So, whenever we visit, we try to pack our days full to soak up as much of that energy as possible.

Last weekend, we caught the early train to meet friends visiting from Canada and filled our time with a mix of longtime favorite neighborhoods and food spots, and a few new discoveries. I feel I know Paris well enough to move through it comfortably, but not so well that it ever loses its sense of excitement.

If you’re dreaming of your own Paris escape, here’s exactly what we did during those 48 hours: what we loved, what surprised us, and what I’d recommend as a French local.

🔖At the end of this post, you will find a list of all the spots mentioned with addresses.

Saturday Morning: Train & Cannelés

We caught the 6 a.m. train from Lorient and arrived at Paris Montparnasse just after 9am - one of my favorite ways to travel in France. No airport stress, just coffee, countryside views, and suddenly… Paris.

Before even leaving the station, we made our traditional first stop: La Toque Cuivrée, for cannelés. If you’re unfamiliar, cannelés are small caramelized pastries from Bordeaux: crispy outside, custardy inside, scented with vanilla and rum. This chain began in Bordeaux and expanded across France, and their pastries are incredibly affordable compared to most Parisian bakeries.

Our box of delicious cannelés from La Toque Cuivrée stand in Montparnasse train station.

Cannelés in hand, we hopped on the métro to meet our Canadian friends at our hotel and shared the treats as a mid-morning snack.