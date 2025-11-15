40 Cloves of Garlic Chicken is a beloved French classic that delivers rich flavor with comforting simplicity. Juicy chicken pieces, mellow roasted garlic, white wine and fresh herbs simmer together to create a deeply aromatic sauce. As the garlic slowly cooks, it turns sweet and buttery.
This is an easy, one-pan recipe that moves effortlessly from stovetop, to oven, to your table.
Link to recipe
A Holiday Gift Guide for Francophiles
I’ve always been more of a brocante and thrift lover than a shopper: give me antiques, flea markets, and secondhand treasures any day. But I’ll admit, the holidays are one of the rare moments when I happily indulge in a few new things. There’s something about this time of year that invites a bit of joy, generosity, and yes, a touch of indulgence.
Haricots Verts Casserole
In France, we don’t grow up with Thanksgiving traditions. Sweet potato casserole, cornbread, gravy, cranberry sauce… none of that is part of our festive vocabulary. I discovered all that magic fifteen years ago, when I first moved to Canada and was invited to my very first Thanksgiving dinner.
November 2025 Gazette
Welcome back to my monthly gazette, my dear friends! Each month, I share here a personal round up of the past weeks to give you a glimpse into my French life. I also share links I love and seasonal recipe inspirations. Feel free to let me know in the comments if you enjoy this monthly gazette, and perhaps what you would like to read about next month!