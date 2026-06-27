Provençal cuisine is one of the most beloved styles of French cooking, and it’s easy to see why. With its abundance of sun-ripened vegetables, fresh and dried herbs, and generous use of garlic and olive oil, the food of Provence is vibrant, rustic, and — unlike its Parisian counterpart — closer in spirit to the cooking of Italy and the Mediterranean than to the rest of France.

This sun-drenched region in the South of France is home to some of the most iconic dishes in the French repertoire: Daube, Bouillabaisse, Ratatouille, and many more. Below, you’ll find 15 classic Provençal recipes that are simple enough to make at home, using everyday techniques and a pantry built around tomatoes, garlic, olives, and Herbes de Provence.

Whether you’re planning a Provençal-inspired dinner party or just want a taste of the South of France on a weeknight, these are the recipes to start with.

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