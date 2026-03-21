French cooking has a reputation for being intimidating: rich sauces, precise techniques, and hours spent in the kitchen. But here’s the truth: that’s not how most French people cook at home. In everyday life, my French home cooking is simple, quick, and deeply comforting. Think rustic dishes, fresh ingredients, and no-fuss desserts that come together without stress. No white tablecloths required.

As a French food blogger, one of the questions I hear most is: “Where should I start with French cooking?” And I get it, diving into a new cuisine can feel overwhelming.

That’s exactly why I created this collection of easy French recipes for beginners. These are the dishes I actually cook on a regular basis: reliable, approachable, and made with ingredients you can find easily at your local grocer. No complicated techniques, no special equipment… Just real French cooking, the way it’s meant to be enjoyed at home.

So if you’ve been curious about French cuisine but don’t know where to begin, you’re in the right place.

Link to recipe round-up

I’d like to take this opportunity to thank you all for your continued support. The start of 2026 has been especially challenging for me, with several personal difficulties along the way. All the more reason why your presence here means so much.

Having such a supportive community, one that embraces my musings and recipes, has been both comforting and deeply rewarding.

A special thank you to my paid subscribers on Substack. Your support not only gives you access to exclusive recipes and content, but also directly sustains my work and allows me to keep creating and sharing what I love. There’s so much in store for you this year, and I am very excited to share it.

MERCI🩷, from the bottom of my heart.

In case you missed it…

Here are the latest recipes and posts that were shared here on Substack.

Pain de Poisson (French Fish Loaf) Audrey Le Goff · Mar 14 There are certain dishes that mark the quiet transition between seasons. Not quite winter anymore, but not fully spring either. The kind of food that feels lighter, fresher, but still comforting enough for cool evenings and long Sunday lunches. Read full story